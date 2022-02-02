Corteva, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $159 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $41 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60 million or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $3.48 billion from $3.21 billion last year.

Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $159 Mln. vs. $41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.22 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $3.48 Bln vs. $3.21 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.