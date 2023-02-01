Corteva, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA):

Earnings: -$55 million in Q4 vs. $159 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. $0.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $3.82 billion in Q4 vs. $3.48 billion in the same period last year.

