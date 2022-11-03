Corteva, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA):

Earnings: -$331 million in Q3 vs. $30 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.46 in Q3 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$86 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.23 per share Revenue: $2.78 billion in Q3 vs. $2.37 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $17.2 - $17.5 Bln

