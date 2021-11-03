Corteva, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA):

-Earnings: $30 million in Q3 vs. -$392 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.04 in Q3 vs. -$0.52 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$100 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.31 per share -Revenue: $2.37 billion in Q3 vs. $1.86 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 - $2.15 Full year revenue guidance: $15.5 - $15.7 Bln

