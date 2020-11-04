Corteva, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA):

-Earnings: -$392 million in Q3 vs. -$494 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.52 in Q3 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$295 million or -$0.39 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.42 per share -Revenue: $1.86 billion in Q3 vs. $1.91 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.