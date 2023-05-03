Corteva, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $595 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $564 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $833 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $4.88 billion from $4.60 billion last year.

Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $595 Mln. vs. $564 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q1): $4.88 Bln vs. $4.60 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 to $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $18.6 - $18.9 Bln

