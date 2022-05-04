Corteva, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $564 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $600 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $708 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $4.60 billion from $4.18 billion last year.

Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $564 Mln. vs. $600 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.78 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q1): $4.60 Bln vs. $4.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 to $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $16.7 - $17.0 Bln

