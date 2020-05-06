Markets
Corteva, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $272 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $447 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $3.96 billion from $3.40 billion last year.

Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $447 Mln. vs. $247 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.59 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.96 Bln vs. $3.40 Bln last year.

