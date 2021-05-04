Corteva, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit came in at $600 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $4.18 billion from $3.96 billion last year.

Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $592 Mln. vs. $447 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $4.18 Bln vs. $3.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.6 to $14.8 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.