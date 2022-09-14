Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) insiders' US$2.6m purchase saw a boost of US$576k after market cap rose US$1.7b

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 3.9% resulting in a US$1.7b addition to the company’s market value. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$2.6m is now worth US$3.1m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Corteva Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Charles Magro bought US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$51.59 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$62.65), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:CTVA Insider Trading Volume September 14th 2022

Does Corteva Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.06% of Corteva shares, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Corteva Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Corteva shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Corteva insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

