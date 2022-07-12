Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) closed at $52.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture had lost 5.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

Corteva, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. On that day, Corteva, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.16 billion, up 9.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $17.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.6% and +8.91%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Corteva, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Corteva, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.36.

It is also worth noting that CTVA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CTVA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

