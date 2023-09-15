Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) closed the most recent trading day at $52.55, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agriculture had gained 4.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Corteva, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Corteva, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 58.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.79 billion, up 0.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $18.01 billion, which would represent changes of +6.37% and +3.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Corteva, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Corteva, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Corteva, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.7.

Also, we should mention that CTVA has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

