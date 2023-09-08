Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) closed at $49.58, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture had lost 5.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 4.48%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Corteva, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Corteva, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.79 billion, up 0.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $18.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.37% and +3.15%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Corteva, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Corteva, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.54, so we one might conclude that Corteva, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CTVA's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.