Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) closed at $62.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture had gained 3.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 5.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Corteva, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. On that day, Corteva, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 64.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.58 billion, up 8.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $17.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20% and +10.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Corteva, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% lower. Corteva, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Corteva, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.36.

Also, we should mention that CTVA has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CTVA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



