Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CTVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.93, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTVA was $25.93, representing a -20.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.78 and a 6.49% increase over the 52 week low of $24.35.

CTVA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTVA as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYM with an increase of 0.28% over the last 100 days. VEGI has the highest percent weighting of CTVA at 5.37%.

