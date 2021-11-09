Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.54, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTVA was $46.54, representing a -6.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.98 and a 38.45% increase over the 52 week low of $33.62.

CTVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). CTVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports CTVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.56%, compared to an industry average of 27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ctva Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NANR with an increase of 8.38% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of CTVA at 8.22%.

