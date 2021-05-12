Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CTVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.09, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTVA was $47.09, representing a -5.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.98 and a 110.41% increase over the 52 week low of $22.38.

CTVA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CTVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CTVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28%, compared to an industry average of 8.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTAG with an increase of 43.84% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of CTVA at 7.57%.

