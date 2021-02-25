Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CTVA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTVA was $46.41, representing a -1.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.15 and a 127.72% increase over the 52 week low of $20.38.

CTVA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). CTVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports CTVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.38%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR)

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTAG with an increase of 47.56% over the last 100 days. CSD has the highest percent weighting of CTVA at 7.94%.

