Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTVA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CTVA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.78, the dividend yield is 1.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTVA was $26.78, representing a -16.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.08 and a 31.4% increase over the 52 week low of $20.38.

CTVA is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and Altria Group (MO). CTVA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports CTVA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.92%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTVA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CTVA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CTVA as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 70.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CTVA at 6.44%.

