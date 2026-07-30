Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2026, Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) reported revenue of $6.38 billion, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.30, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.24, the EPS surprise was +2.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Crop Protection : $1.85 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $1.85 billion versus $1.93 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Net Sales- Seed : $4.53 billion compared to the $4.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year.

: $4.53 billion compared to the $4.66 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.1% year over year. Net Sales- Seed- Other oilseeds : $228 million versus $223.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.

: $228 million versus $223.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change. Net Sales- Crop Protection- Biologicals : $86 million compared to the $96.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $86 million compared to the $96.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Crop Protection- Herbicides : $932 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.

: $932 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Net Sales- Crop Protection- Insecticides : $399 million compared to the $436.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.

: $399 million compared to the $436.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year. Net Sales- Crop Protection- Fungicides : $263 million versus $326.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.

: $263 million versus $326.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change. Net Sales- Crop Protection- Other : $167 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +240.8%.

: $167 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $57.9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +240.8%. Net Sales- Seed- Soybean : $1.32 billion versus $1.4 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change.

: $1.32 billion versus $1.4 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Net Sales- Seed- Corn : $2.87 billion versus $2.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.

: $2.87 billion versus $2.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change. Net Sales- Seed- Other : $118 million versus $162.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change.

: $118 million versus $162.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.3% change. Operating EBITDA- Seed: $1.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.92 billion.

Here is how Corteva, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Corteva, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Corteva, Inc. have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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