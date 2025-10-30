Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.49 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.49 billion, increasing 7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Seed' reaching $765.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Crop Protection' should come in at $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Other' of $149.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -39.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Seed- Other' will reach $75.13 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides' to reach $800.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides' will likely reach $447.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides' stands at $272.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Seed- Soybean' to come in at $174.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Seed- Corn' at $411.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds' will reach $122.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' should arrive at $229.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $246.00 million.

Shares of Corteva, Inc. have demonstrated returns of +2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTVA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

