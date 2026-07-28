Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.24 per share, indicating an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.62 billion, representing an increase of 2.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 89.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Crop Protection' should come in at $1.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Seed' will reach $4.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Seed- Other oilseeds' will reach $223.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Crop Protection- Herbicides' at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Crop Protection- Insecticides' will likely reach $436.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Crop Protection- Fungicides' will reach $326.08 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Crop Protection- Other' should arrive at $57.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Seed- Soybean' of $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Seed- Corn' to reach $2.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Seed- Other' to come in at $162.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating EBITDA- Seed' reaching $1.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.86 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' stands at $324.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $334.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Corteva, Inc. have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Currently, CTVA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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