CORTEVA Earnings Results: $CTVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORTEVA ($CTVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.32 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $3,978,000,000, missing estimates of $4,088,513,134 by $-110,513,134.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CTVA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CORTEVA Insider Trading Activity

CORTEVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORNEL B FUERER (SVP, Gen Counsel and Secretary) sold 37,672 shares for an estimated $2,388,367

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CORTEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 486 institutional investors add shares of CORTEVA stock to their portfolio, and 596 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CORTEVA Government Contracts

We have seen $18,300 of award payments to $CTVA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CORTEVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTVA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $15,000 on 10/29.

on 10/29. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.