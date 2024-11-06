Corteva downgraded to Hold from Buy at Fermium Research

Fermium Research analyst Frank Mitsch downgraded Corteva (CTVA) to Hold from Buy with a $62 price target
- Corteva reports Q3 EPS (49c), consensus (30c)
- Corteva sees 2024 operating $2.50-$2.60, consensus $2.67
- Corteva sees FY25 revenue $17.3B-$17.7B, consensus $17.97B
- Citi starts Corteva with Buy, opens ‘positive catalyst watch’
- Disney initiated, Cisco upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
