Corteva Cumulative Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 0.4%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Wells Fargo market cap history
TCBS shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of MBT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.