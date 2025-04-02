Corteva Cumulative Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/4/25, Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.875, payable on 4/25/25. As a percentage of CTA.PRA's recent share price of $56.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of CTA.PRA to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when CTA.PRA shares open for trading on 4/4/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.16%, which compares to an average yield of 6.19% in the "Materials" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CTA.PRA shares, versus CTVA:

Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.875 on Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Corteva Inc's $3.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRA) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are up about 0.4%.

