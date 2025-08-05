Is Corteva (CTVA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Corteva, Inc. is one of 178 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Corteva, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTVA's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CTVA has returned about 26.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 2.7% on average. This means that Corteva, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is New York Times Co. (NYT). The stock is up 3.3% year-to-date.

In New York Times Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corteva, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #191 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, so CTVA is performing better in this area.

In contrast, New York Times Co. falls under the Publishing - Newspapers industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #17. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Corteva, Inc. and New York Times Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

