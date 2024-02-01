Corteva (CTVA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.89, changing hands as high as $57.76 per share. Corteva Inc shares are currently trading up about 18.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTVA's low point in its 52 week range is $43.22 per share, with $64.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.99. The CTVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

