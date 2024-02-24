Corteva (CTVA) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 61.93

The average one-year price target for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) has been revised to 61.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 58.94 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.80% from the latest reported closing price of 54.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTVA is 0.28%, a decrease of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 704,115K shares. The put/call ratio of CTVA is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 25,759K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,498K shares, representing an increase of 32.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 39.09% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 25,343K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,027K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 16.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,101K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,107K shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 2.96% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,537K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,686K shares, representing an increase of 40.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 55.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,055K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,926K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Corteva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

