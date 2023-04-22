Corteva (CTVA) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Corteva said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $61.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 2.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=184).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTVA is 0.42%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 680,121K shares. The put/call ratio of CTVA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.86% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corteva is $74.30. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 20.86% from its latest reported closing price of $61.48.

The projected annual revenue for Corteva is $18,852MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 27,491K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,636K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 23,297K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,866K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,841K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,642K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 4.14% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 16,900K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,902K shares, representing an increase of 23.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 28.90% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,710K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTVA by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Corteva Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont.

