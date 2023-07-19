Corteva (CTVA) & Bioceres to Drive Bio Solutions in Europe

Corteva Agriscience CTVA and Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. BIOX have joined forces in an exclusive agreement aimed at advancing the availability of biological solutions in Europe. The partnership signifies a significant stride toward sustainable farming practices and holds great promise for the agricultural industry.



Under this exclusive agreement, Corteva Agriscience and Bioceres Crop Solutions will work together to expedite the regulatory processes required to introduce an innovative bioinsecticide, developed by Bioceres' subsidiary Pro Farm, to the European market. This groundbreaking product has demonstrated remarkable efficacy as an insecticide, competing with traditional alternatives, and is well-suited for mainstream agriculture. It targets crops such as corn, cereals, sunflower and rape seeds.



Once the necessary registrations are obtained, Corteva Agriscience will become the sole distributor of the bioinsecticide in Europe, leveraging its Seed Applied Technologies team to ensure seamless delivery. Furthermore, Corteva Agriscience plans to integrate this pioneering technology into its esteemed Pioneer brand seed products, adding value and offering farmers an all-encompassing solution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This collaboration between Corteva Agriscience and Bioceres Crop Solutions goes beyond the exclusive distribution agreement. Corteva Agriscience will continue to commercialize Lumidapt, a growth nutrition seed treatment for crops developed by Pro Farm. This comprehensive partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to sustainable agriculture and addressing the evolving needs of farmers.



In Europe, there is a growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions due to stricter regulations and increasing consumer preferences for sustainable products. Farmers are actively seeking innovative alternatives to combat pests and diseases while ensuring high crop yields. Pro Farm's portfolio of field-tested, farmer-centric solutions is ideally positioned to address these challenges and contribute to the sustainability goals of European agriculture.



Matti Tiainen, the president of Pro Farm, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Through this collaboration, we will build on Corteva Agriscience's extensive footprint and experience to bring our latest innovations to farmers in the region." Leveraging Corteva Agriscience's strong presence in Europe and vast industry expertise, the partnership aims to provide farmers with cutting-edge technologies.



Jean-Philippe Riffat, EMEA Marketing Leader at Corteva Agriscience, emphasized the company's commitment to offering farmers sustainable solutions. Riffat stated, "This agreement helps meet societal and political demand for natural-based products, advancing our mission to deliver innovative products that bring value to the farm."

Conclusion

The exclusive agreement between Corteva Agriscience and Bioceres Crop Solutions marks a significant milestone in the expansion of biological solutions in Europe. By combining their expertise and resources, these industry leaders are paving the way for sustainable and efficient agriculture, benefiting both farmers and the environment. As the regulatory processes progress, European farmers can look forward to accessing cutting-edge bioinsecticides that provide effective pest control while aligning with their environmental goals.



Corteva Agriscience currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have fallen 6.2% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 17.9%.

2 Stocks Looking Hot

Here we have highlighted some better-ranked stocks, namely Lamb Weston Holdings LW and Celsius Holdings CELH.



Lamb Weston, a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers worldwide, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 47.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamb Weston’s current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 29.6% and 117.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 42.7%.



Celsius Holdings, which offers functional drinks and liquid supplements, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. CELH delivered an earnings surprise of 81.8% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 69.6% and 154.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.