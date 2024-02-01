News & Insights

Corteva Climbs 16% On Improved Sales Expectations

February 01, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) shares are gaining more than 16 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company said it expects growth in full-year net sales.

Corteva's projection for annual net sales is in the range of $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion, growth of 2% at the mid-point.

Operating EBITDA is expected to increase 6 percent at the midpoint, in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion.

Currently, shares are at $53.01, up 16.51 percent from the previous close of $45.48 on a volume of 4,172,871.

