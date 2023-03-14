Corteva, Bunge, Chevron Join To Produce Winter Canola

(RTTNews) - Corteva Inc. (CTVA), Bunge (BG) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a unit of Chevron Corporation (CVX), announced a commercial collaboration to introduce winter canola hybrids that produce plant-based oil with a lower carbon profile. The proprietary winter canola hybrids from Corteva can be used in a double crop system, following soybeans or cotton.

Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables, the joint venture between Bunge and Chevron, plans to contract with farmers to purchase the harvested winter canola crop and use the oil to produce renewable fuel.

