Corteva Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CTVA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.48, changing hands as high as $45.14 per share. Corteva Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTVA's low point in its 52 week range is $32.11 per share, with $49.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.81. The CTVA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

