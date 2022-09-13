Corteva Board Authorizes $2 Bln Share Buyback Program - Quick Facts

Markets
Corteva Board Authorizes $2 Bln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) said its Board of Directors authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program, which is effective immediately. The company noted that the newly authorized program is in addition to the existing $1.5 billion program announced in August 2021, which had $650 million remaining as of June 30, 2022.

Chuck Magro, CEO, Corteva Agriscience, said: "Corteva's new share repurchase program, together with the company's recent dividend increase, demonstrate Corteva's firm financial foundation, positive performance outlook and commitment to capital allocation discipline. Our strategy continues to balance investing for growth with returning capital to shareholders."

