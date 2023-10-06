Corteva (BER:2X0) Price Target Increased by 5.06% to 67.70

The average one-year price target for Corteva (BER:2X0) has been revised to 67.70 / share. This is an increase of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 64.44 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.18 to a high of 82.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.12% from the latest reported closing price of 46.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corteva. This is a decrease of 83 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2X0 is 0.33%, a decrease of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 686,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 38,896K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,747K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 26,499K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,899K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 9.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,107K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,095K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,926K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,633K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 16,208K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,499K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2X0 by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.