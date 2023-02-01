Commodities
CTVA

Corteva beats profit estimates on higher seed prices

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 01, 2023 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva Inc CTVA.N on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter results that beat market estimates driven by higher seed prices amid a tight supply.

Food exports from Ukraine, called the "breadbasket of the Black Sea", have resumed after a deal was struck between Moscow and Kyiv but the volume remained much lower than the previous years, keeping prices of essential grains higher.

Corteva's operating core profit was $370 million, or 16 cents per share, in the October-December quarter, up from $262 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 5 cents per share.

The company, spun off in 2019 after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, said it expects net sales of $18.1 billion to $18.4 billion for full-year 2023, compared with $17.46 billion last year.

Fourth-quarter net sales rose about 9.9% to $3.83 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of $3.79 billion.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTVA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.