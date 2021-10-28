Corteva appoints Chuck Magro as CEO

Updates with details and background on the incoming CEO

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pesticide and seed maker Corteva Inc CTVA.N appointed Chuck Magro as its chief executive officer, effective Nov. 1.

Magro succeeds James Collins, whose retirement was announced in June, months after activist investor Starboard Value LP had sought his ouster.

Starboard had nominated eight directors to the Corteva board in January, seeking to take control of the company. In March, the investor settled after Corteva agreed to appoint three new independent directors backed by Starboard.

Magro most recently served as CEO of Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO, from the company's launch in 2018 until April 2021.

Prior to that, Magro served as CEO of Agrium for four years, before the company merged with PotashCorp to create Nutrien.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.