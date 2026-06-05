Corteva Achieves #94 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Ciena

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) has taken over the #94 spot from Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Corteva Inc versus Ciena Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CTVA plotted in blue; CIEN plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CTVA vs. CIEN:

CTVA is currently trading up about 0.1%, while CIEN is down about 3.2% midday Friday.

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Further CTVA Research:

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