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CTVA

Corteva Achieves #94 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Ciena

June 05, 2026 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA) has taken over the #94 spot from Ciena Corp (Symbol: CIEN), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Corteva Inc versus Ciena Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CTVA plotted in blue; CIEN plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CTVA vs. CIEN:

CTVA,CIEN Relative Performance Chart

CTVA is currently trading up about 0.1%, while CIEN is down about 3.2% midday Friday.

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Further CTVA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CTVA
CIEN

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