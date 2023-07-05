Corteva $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 7/6/23, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.125, payable on 7/25/23. As a percentage of CTA.PRB's recent share price of $81.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of CTA.PRB to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when CTA.PRB shares open for trading on 7/6/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.44%, which compares to an average yield of 5.59% in the "Materials" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTA.PRB shares, versus CTVA:
Below is a dividend history chart for CTA.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Corteva Inc's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTA.PRB) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTVA) are down about 2.6%.
