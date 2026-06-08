CORT Stock Rises 42% in a Month: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics CORT have risen 41.8% in the past month, driven by encouraging progress with its proprietary, selective cortisol modulator, relacorilant, which is being developed for Cushing’s syndrome.

Last month, the company announced that it would resubmit the new drug application (NDA) for relacorilant in Cushing’s syndrome. Last December, the FDA issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) to the NDA for relacorilant for the given indication.

The company is planning to resubmit the NDA for relacorilant for treating Cushing’s syndrome shortly. The FDA has informed that the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date would be approximately six months after the resubmission of the NDA.

Year to date, shares of Corcept have rallied 113.3% against the industry’s decline of 9.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CORT’s Relacorilant Approved for Ovarian Cancer

In March 2026, the FDA approved Lifyorli (relacorilant) in combination with nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of adult patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Following the nod, Lifyorli became the first FDA-approved selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist for the given indication.

Corcept has also submitted a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency, seeking approval for relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel to treat patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. A final decision in Europe is expected by the end of 2026.

The FDA nod for Lifyorli was a significant milestone for Corcept, as it is expected to diversify the company’s revenue stream beyond Korlym, which is approved for treating Cushing's syndrome. The company is likely to record Lifyorli sales from the second quarter of 2026.

CORT Aims to Diversify With Lifyorli

The approval of Lifyorli should help diversify the company’s revenue base and reduce its reliance on Korlym, which has been its sole source of revenues.

Korlym recorded sales of $164.9 million, up around 5% year over year, driven by rising demand.

Reflecting the growing momentum with Korlym and other business activities, Corcept raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $950 million-$1.05 billion during the first quarter of 2026. The company previously expected total revenues in the range of $900 million to $1 billion in 2026.

Relacorilant, in combination with other anticancer therapies, is also being studied for treating other solid tumors, including platinum-sensitive ovarian, prostate, endometrial, cervical and pancreatic cancers.

The consistent growth of Korlym revenues, coupled with the upcoming first sales of Lifyorli and the promising advancement of relacorilant in Cushing’s syndrome, positions Corcept for continued growth. These catalysts are likely to support the company’s long-term growth prospects and should maintain positive momentum in the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Price

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated price | Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Quote

CORT's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Corcept currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $3.66 to $4.27. INDV shares have risen 4.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA shares have surged 79.3% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 have improved from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 18.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.