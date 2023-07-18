CORT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.34, changing hands as high as $23.86 per share. Corcept Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CORT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CORT's low point in its 52 week range is $17.86 per share, with $30.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.