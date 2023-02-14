Corstar Holdings Now Owns 38.60% of CorVel (CRVL)

Fintel reports that Corstar Holdings has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.63MM shares of CorVel Corporation (CRVL). This represents 38.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.71MM shares and 38.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in CorVel. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVL is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 9,707K shares. The put/call ratio of CRVL is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,902K shares representing 11.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,947K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVL by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 745K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing a decrease of 9.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVL by 7.32% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 675K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVL by 1.30% over the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 403K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 287K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVL by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Corvel Background Information

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of innovative workers' compensation, auto, liability and health solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. The company applies technology, intelligence and a human touch throughout the risk management process so their clients can intervene early and often while being connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, CorVel's connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and administer programs that meet their organization's performance goals.

