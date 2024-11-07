Corsair Gaming price target lowered to $9 from $14 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to $9 from $14 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says lower gross margin for gaming components and systems caused the company’s bottom line metrics miss despite in-line revenues.
Read More on CRSR:
- Corsair Gaming Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Corsair Gaming reports Q3 adjusted EPS (29c), consensus 6c
- Corsair Gaming backs FY24 revenue view $1.25B-$1.35B, consensus $1.3B
- Corsair Gaming price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Baird
- Corsair Gaming announces multi-year partnership with Call of Duty franchise
