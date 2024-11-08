Corsair Gaming price target lowered to $9 from $10 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to $9 from $10. The firm said they reported Q3 results that were below consensus on revenue and EBITDA primarily due to mix shifts to lower-margin components.
