Corsair Gaming price target lowered to $9 from $10 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to $9 from $10 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported Q3 results that were below our estimates and consensus on revenue and EBITDA primarily due to mix shifts to lower-margin components.

