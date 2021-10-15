Markets
Corsair Gaming On Revenue Decline, Lower Guidance

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) are down more than 8% Friday morning after the company said supply chain issues hurt its sales in the third quarter and full-year.

The company reported third-quarter preliminary revenue of about $391 million, that falls short of analysts' view of $484.11 million.

Additionally, Corsair lowered its full-year revenue outlook to the range of $1.825 billion to $1.925 billion from $1.9 billion - $2.1 billion provided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $2.04 billion.

The company is scheduled to report its third quarter results on November 2, 2021.

CRSR is at $24.59 currently. It has traded in the range of $18.31- $51.37 in the last one year.

