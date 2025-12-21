Corsair Gaming (MUN:6C2) Price Target Decreased by 19.58% to 7.78

The average one-year price target for Corsair Gaming (MUN:6C2) has been revised to 7,78 € / share. This is a decrease of 19.58% from the prior estimate of 9,67 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,52 € to a high of 9,72 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.07% from the latest reported closing price of 5,36 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Gaming. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6C2 is 0.04%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 48,429K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,712K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6C2 by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,642K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,513K shares , representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6C2 by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Palisade Capital Management holds 2,325K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6C2 by 10.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,520K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 1,364K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing an increase of 46.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6C2 by 46.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.