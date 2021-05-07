Corsair Gaming, Inc. Just Recorded A 59% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

A week ago, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Corsair Gaming delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$529m, some 17% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.47, an impressive 59% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CRSR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Corsair Gaming's seven analysts is for revenues of US$2.05b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 6.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 15% to US$1.43 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.91b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.33 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$46.67, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Corsair Gaming analyst has a price target of US$55.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$37.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Corsair Gaming's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 9.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 25% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.6% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Corsair Gaming is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Corsair Gaming's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$46.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Corsair Gaming analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Corsair Gaming that you should be aware of.

