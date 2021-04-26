Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) closed at $33.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.61% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.47% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.99% in that time.

CRSR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.63% and +13.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRSR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CRSR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.78, which means CRSR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CRSR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

